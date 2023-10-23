Your Daily TeenScope for October 23, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Try something fresh and new -- you need to get your energy directed somewhere awesome! It's a great day for action, so ask someone out, take on a new project or head out and see what you find.





Taurus

The odds are quite good that someone close -- maybe even a family member -- is in a huge rush today and trying to sweep you up with them. Resist as much as you can: you'd rather take your time.





Gemini

Someone really wants to hear from you today, but they're not likely to make that clear -- so speak up early and often! You have more to say than you might realize, and now is the best time to say it.





Cancer

Something small catches your eye midday and sets you off -- in a good way! Your quick mental processes make short work of the puzzle, and you should look good in the eyes of others.





Leo

Almost anything can keep you happy and amused throughout the day, so get your people to sign on for something small but lovely. You're in the middle of some seriously good energy!



Virgo

Nothing is sacred today -- you are on a tear! Someone is sure to get offended, but that is almost your mission right now. Make sure you don't back down unless you're up against an unstoppable force!





Libra

You need to get closer to someone new today -- one-on-one, preferably. That doesn't necessarily have a thing to do with romance, but you have an infinite capacity for friends in your life.





Scorpio

Whether you are a total jock or get all your exercise through button mashing, today is a perfect day for starting something new that keeps you in shape. Walking, running, swimming -- it's all good.





Sagittarius

You're feeling so full of power that it's a miracle you don't blow up or melt down! You have it under control, though, and should be able to convince others to let you lead the way.





Capricorn

Your family is pushing you hard to take care of something or to spend more time with them -- but you have other stuff to do! It may be hard to balance it all, but you can find a way.





Aquarius

You shock your parents or friends -- but in a good way! You may say just the right thing or bust out with the perfect answer to a problem that everyone else in your life thinks is unsolvable.





Pisces

You can fool most of your people today with a simple illusion that keeps them thinking you're still full of great energy -- but you need to keep it going until your next burst, which may take a while!



