Your Daily TeenScope for October 20, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You surprise yourself and someone else with a big achievement -- not that you don't think you can pull off stuff like this, but just because it came faster and easier than you expected!





Taurus

Someone close to you is acting out in a big way and might be driving you a little crazy. It's one of those days when you need to make sure you're keeping your cool as much as possible.





Gemini

Find a new activity that suits your idealistic side better -- you really have to make sure you're in the right place for your next big step, whenever it comes. It's not that hard!





Cancer

Your heart is on your sleeve -- where it belongs! Unfortunately, some of the folks who mean the most to you are pulling back when you need them most, and that could drive you a little crazy.





Leo

Watch out for little fights that bust out all day long between you and parents, you and your friends or even just those you barely know. You're rarely a bystander, but that means it's easier to calm things down.



Virgo

You have to adjust to a new day -- one that comes with lots of weird changes and little side effects that need all your mental powers to cope with. It's kind of fun, once you get used to it all.





Libra

Get your parents to sign off on something bold and new for you -- maybe a look, maybe a class or an activity, or maybe even a party with new friends. It's easier than ever!





Scorpio

A good friend blows up at you -- maybe online. It's one of those things that turns out to be a misunderstanding, but that doesn't help you all that much in the thick of it. Try to keep breathing!





Sagittarius

Open up to your parents today -- they don't see it coming, and you can score lots of points with them just by letting them in on a few not-so-secret secrets. Enjoy the good times!





Capricorn

If you're trying to make something happen today, expect setbacks. You shouldn't have to deal with anything catastrophic, but plans just don't go as expected. You can still learn a lot for next time!





Aquarius

A piece of exciting news comes your way -- or, better still, you cause exciting news to radiate outward once you've done or said your piece. You are the locus of something huge that not everyone can see.





Pisces

You may drift off into daydream-land more than once today, and while that might not be so bad, if the wrong person catches you at it, you might get in trouble. Try to stare at a book or something innocuous.



