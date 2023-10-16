Your Daily TeenScope for October 16, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You're as capable as anyone else in the world -- at least for the stuff you want to do! Today feels more challenging than usual, but that just means you're going to look that much better when you succeed.





Taurus

You're feeling much more solid about that one person in your life who has seemed so squirrelly lately. Get them to sit down with you for a nice long chat so you can get closer.





Gemini

You're feeling mighty slow right now: get your friends and family to pitch in to help with your biggest plans and projects. That might end up being trouble as well, though!





Cancer

You may need to deal with one element of your life that has gone off the deep end -- but it's not so bad, really! All you have to do is reel it back in a bit until it's back in balance with everything else.





Leo

What's new? You may want to keep it to yourself for now because almost everyone you know is all wrapped up in their own business anyway and doesn't have much time to hear about your new obsession.



Virgo

You're not in the best of moods, but it may still be a good idea to look on the bright side. In fact, if you do, you may end up sparking a burst of creative energy that lasts for quite a while!





Libra

You need to be a little more careful about how things are going today -- if only so you can avoid the weirdest parts of the day. If you tread lightly, you should be just fine and things should settle down.





Scorpio

Get started on something new and don't look back -- as long as you're the one getting things rolling you should be just fine. It's a good day for surprising folks with your initiative!





Sagittarius

Do things your own way today -- you can't just sit back and expect others to take over your life for you! In fact, you may actually get a lot out of taking on little chores that your parents usually do.





Capricorn

Your reserves of energy are totally replenished -- and then some! You may find it easier than usual to deal with people on their own terms, but you can keep it up for far longer than they can.





Aquarius

You're feeling rather out of it and might need to rest before engaging in anything too strenuous -- like hitting a party! Try to keep it low-key and encourage your people to hang.





Pisces

You are a bigger help than anyone realizes, and you should be able to get your friends and family to see that they need you even more than usual today. It's a good time to help with small stuff.



