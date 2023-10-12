Your Daily TeenScope for October 12, 2023





Aries

It's time to confront that uncomfortable truth -- even if you'd rather pull your fingernails out. There's an upside, though: You should start to feel a heck of a lot better about life really soon!





Taurus

You get a little green over some friend of yours who's been spending just a little too much time with someone else. Jealousy is not pretty, but sometimes it's a good way to shake things up!





Gemini

Nobody can tell you what to do today -- or, more realistically, nobody can force you to do much of anything. You have your own ideas about what needs to happen and how it needs to go.





Cancer

You're not so sure about the stuff going down today, and should speak up early on. Your good judgment may be all that comes between that one friend of yours and an embarrassing disaster!





Leo

Show up early for family time today -- or create some, if there isn't any scheduled! That sibling needs a hand, maybe, or you can score points with the parents by getting them to see things in a positive light.



Virgo

Take care to listen to your friends when they start ranting today -- even if you've heard it all before! You may get some new insights that help you figure out where they're at.





Libra

You don't always focus on the material world, but right now, your emphasis is on stuff and how to get more of it. You don't do just anything, though -- you really need to do it with finesse.





Scorpio

You feel a new kind of energy vibrating through your body, and you like it quite a bit. You may find that it's strengthening parts of you that were pretty weak in the past, so you feel more balanced.





Sagittarius

Your inner world is getting weirder -- and cooler -- today, and it's a great time to explore it and see what you can find. Pop back in and out between that and your social world to keep it balanced.





Capricorn

You're a bit distant from people today -- but not in a scary, spooky way. You're feeling pretty good overall, but if someone tries to get to the center of you, it's natural to resist for the time being.





Aquarius

Something is starting to spook you about the future -- maybe tomorrow, maybe next year, maybe ever farther out. It's a good time to figure it all out and talk things over with someone who knows the score.





Pisces

Your parents might get incredibly frustrated with you if they need you to make up your mind about something -- but you're feeling too good to close any doors! Let them stew for another day.



