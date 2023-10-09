Your Daily TeenScope for October 09, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Now is the best possible time to get started on something new or to make sure you're heading in the right direction. Take a good, long look around and check in with the people who matter most.





Taurus

You're feeling mighty good today -- so much so that you might do something that comes off as a little greedy to others. Try not to make a big deal out of it, or you might have to face them down later.





Gemini

You're feeling bouncier than ever, and your great energy is perfect for getting things down -- or for stepping up and trying something new! You may want to ask someone out or go for extra credit.





Cancer

Your parents might be coming down hard on you for something you meant to do a while back -- now is the time to catch up and take care of it before things get worse! You can get there quickly.





Leo

You're having plenty of fun today, and might surprise someone with a sweet sentiment or a shockingly nice gesture. Why not? You have the good vibe to spare, and you get to do what you want with it.



Virgo

Try to show off somewhat today -- though you may not actually have to try all that hard! It's a good time to catch the attention of someone new and maybe a little cute.





Libra

Art and creativity are more important than ever to you, and it's a good time to explore that side of yourself -- or the world as a whole. Online galleries, natural beauty and art projects all make you happy.





Scorpio

Relax and let your friends go through their weird business on their own time. It might be a good day to pull back and let them deal with stuff on their own, but jump in if you think you need to.





Sagittarius

It's time to be scrupulously fair in all your dealings -- not that you are usually unfair! It's just that people are much more likely to notice when they don't get their share.





Capricorn

If you start something new today, it is far more likely to pay off for you in the long run. Get a friend to join in or to at least lend some support -- you might need it later!





Aquarius

You're feeling a little disconnect between your personal feelings and those of your friends -- but you can resolve them with ease. It's a good time for you all to bond over something weird and really out there.





Pisces

You're finding it harder and harder to deal with a school buddy or good friend who is being more and more obnoxious. It's time to set them straight, but don't expect anything to get resolved right away.



