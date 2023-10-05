Your Daily TeenScope for October 05, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Your fiery energy is perfect for having fun and getting things done, so get out there and mix it up with friends or family. You can do schoolwork, but your focus in a little more on fun.





Taurus

Let your people do and say whatever they're going to do or say -- you have more going on than they realize, and you can't expect them to make too many allowances for it all just now.





Gemini

Arguments pop up everywhere around you, but not the weird, secretly emotional kind -- these are more fun for you and make everyone think instead of causing bad feelings all around.





Cancer

Your impulsive behavior is making life a lot more interesting today, and you shouldn't try to hide it. If a parent or some other adult makes a scene, just smile and let them see that things are more fun this way.





Leo

Work that good, creative energy today and get your friends to join in on your big plan. It's easier than ever, as your natural leadership is making itself really obvious to all whom can see.



Virgo

If things are not quite to your liking today, that means you need to get them to work out a little better. It's one of those days when your flexibility is all-important, so bend, don't break, with the wind.





Libra

You're in charge in one way or another, and you really like how it's all going down. Get your people to chill out a little and cut you some slack as you figure out what comes next.





Scorpio

You and your parents may butt heads over some superficially idiotic issue that carries undeniable depth. Try not to turn it into a make-or-break situation or things could get weird.





Sagittarius

Your great energy makes you the most devoted friend anyone could ask for today, and you should make sure they all get to see you in your element. Help them and lead the way toward fun!





Capricorn

You have problems with people close to you -- though probably not family. Friends, coworkers and students you have to work with can cause issues, thanks to bad communication.





Aquarius

People can't seem to stop interrupting you today, and it's driving you nuts! All you need to do is take care of that one problem set or clean one part of the house, but the constant distractions aren't helping.





Pisces

Today is a good time to drift a little -- you never know when your fantasy life might have a sweet impact on real events. Of course, if a due date approaches, you need to come back to reality quickly!



