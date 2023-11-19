Your Daily TeenScope for November 19, 2023





Aries

Fantastic energy is coursing through you right now -- make the most of it. Sweet if you can start moving in the right direction right away, and don't worry too much about those you leave behind for now.





Taurus

Keep your wallet where it belongs today -- rash purchases are too easy for you and can be devastating to your future fun. It's a good time for staying at home and taking care of business.





Gemini

You're a good listener on most days, but you are often tempted to store advice away in a dark corner of your mind. Today, though, you need to take it to heart and make the most of it.





Cancer

You're quick on your feet and able to toss off jokes and slams with ease today -- but try to go easy on those who are cowering and helpless. There's no need to be a bully, so stick it to those who can take it.





Leo

Summer may be approaching, but your brain has kicked into high gear and you are learning more than ever. It's a great time to take on some extra credit at school or pursue something new outside the classroom.



Virgo

You need to show the world what you're here for -- you have a laser-beam focus on some new project or person that gives you a real sense of purpose. Remember to accept input from others, though.





Libra

Don't worry too much about your personal issues -- they can wait. You have to deal with the people who are closest to you and build things up between you so they last.





Scorpio

You may not even realize you've done a good deed until it's already done -- your energy is just directed outward for now. Keep up the good work with someone else later on.





Sagittarius

You're flooded with energy today -- so much so that you can hardly sit still. You want to take on the world and might end up dealing with big projects that would have seemed daunting yesterday.





Capricorn

Sometimes your family gets in the way of things you really want to do -- even the stuff that they think is important. Today brings a weird conflict your way that you need to resolve directly.





Aquarius

Don't worry about what people think of you and your ideas -- you have some great ones, and while they might be a little too far out for some, they're still worth pursuing.





Pisces

You're in the middle of something pretty big right now, but that doesn't mean you need to ignore everything else. Rip yourself away from it every now and then to see what's going on.



