Your Daily TeenScope for November 12, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You need to show off a little -- or maybe a lot -- if you want to get ahead today. You feel the urge to succeed, but you may not want to do what it takes. That could be a sign that you need to switch gears.





Taurus

You're feeling a new sense of appreciation for nature, even if you live in an urban city. Find a place that feels quiet and calm and spend some time there -- though you may hustle back soon.





Gemini

Life gets about three notches harder than it was just yesterday -- but you are up for the challenge. You might not have quite as much energy as usual to deal with it, but you can find a way.





Cancer

If you can spend all day inside, you'll feel pretty good about life. If you have to run around and do errands or take care of business, you'll probably start to wear out much earlier than expected.





Leo

You may not be getting the recognition you deserve, but now is not the time to throw a fit. Just roll your eyes and watch the unworthy get praise rightfully directed at you. Your time is coming.



Virgo

You could be in trouble today when you start to explain what's going on to a parent, teacher or someone else who doesn't quite get you. What should be a compliment turns into a complaint in their mind.





Libra

You are hung up on something or some past event that you can't seem to shake -- but you need to try. Today might be your last chance for a while to move beyond whatever is holding you back.





Scorpio

Try your best to think about how you can show the world what you're really all about -- you don't have to make a huge scene, but you do need to be yourself, no matter who's pressuring you otherwise.





Sagittarius

You are thinking your own thoughts and can't help but correct people when they talk out of turn or don't know what they're saying. That might be trouble, but it's the right kind of trouble for you.





Capricorn

You feel almost as if you could take a step back and watch the day work itself out -- things are easy as pie. Your great energy works best when you have a plan, so drum up something if you don't.





Aquarius

Some new rule is bringing you down in a big way -- but good luck getting it changed any time soon. You just have to deal with life for a while until things start to ease up: it shouldn't take too long.





Pisces

You have some seriously good luck coming your way -- but not the lottery-winning kind. Just sit tight and wait for the good stuff. You don't know it, but someone has your back in a big way.



