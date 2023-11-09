Your Daily TeenScope for November 09, 2023





Aries

Your thinking sets you apart from the herd today -- but that doesn't mean you can think less of people. You have a gift for independence that really shines on days like today, so lend others a hand.





Taurus

Today brings a financial issue your way, even if you try your best never to handle any cash. Somehow, you need to make a decision that involves money, and you should try to play it safe.





Gemini

You need to get closer to someone who's already pretty close -- and your good energy helps you do just that. It's a great day for romance, as well as for collaboration of all kinds.





Cancer

It's a great day to volunteer or help out around the house -- or wherever, really. Your energy needs to be used for service if you want to feel right about the day, and it's not hard to find someone to help.





Leo

Your love life is on the upswing, even if it doesn't feel like it just now. Ask someone out, get out there and get noticed or just wait for the moment to happen -- something sweet is just around the corner.



Virgo

You want to move out quickly and take care of something, but you know you need to stay in for a while so you don't get in trouble. It's a tough call, but you're way better off playing it safe for now.





Libra

If you've been having a hard time getting across to a friend or family member -- and that does happen, even to you -- now is the best time to try again. Your expressive side is super-creative.





Scorpio

You're feeling a bit impulsive today, but don't get yourself into too much trouble. You may just drop a few extra dollars on something nicer than you can really afford, but you can make up for it later.





Sagittarius

Your best friends are there today, no matter what kind of weirdness or action is going down. You can count on support for almost anything you want to do, so pick something big.





Capricorn

No matter how far behind you think you are, you end up making a great time today -- on schoolwork, extracurricular stuff or just getting your room in shape for your parents' eventual inspection.





Aquarius

Your world seems a little bit bigger today -- and that is a great feeling. Somehow, you can tell that more doors are opening and more people are willing to let you try out new activities.





Pisces

Get yourself all riled up over the latest scandal among your people -- even if you couldn't have cared less yesterday. It's just a good time to feel invigorated and passionate about something topical.



