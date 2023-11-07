Your Daily TeenScope for November 07, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You have so much going on down deep that you might have to try something new to shake yourself out of your funk. It's a great day to let your intuition drag you around by the ear.





Taurus

Your mind is getting more and more wrapped up in one person, place or thing that has been a minor obsession for some time. Let yourself go -- you never know what you might end up with.





Gemini

You need to get to work in some way -- there's only so much you can do if you coast on your charm and goodwill. If you help someone out, they are sure to return the favor in a big way soon.





Cancer

Don't freak out too badly when you can't make up your mind about something quite simple -- it's just one of those days when you'd rather not bother too much with the petty stuff.





Leo

Whatever is going on today, you need to make sure you're not just taking it at face value. There's a lot more going on under the surface, so sniff it out and get the inside scoop.



Virgo

Your thirst for knowledge is overwhelming today, and you might find that it's time to explore your seriously nerdy side. Get your teachers or parents to sponsor some new educational tools.





Libra

If you have a part-time job, or just want to get one, now is a good time to think about what you're best at. Your sense of what you can do and what people are willing to pay for is strong.





Scorpio

Sure, you're pretty intense today -- but when is that not true? The difference is a matter of degree, and you can tell that whatever your mind is focused on is sure to give it up quickly.





Sagittarius

Don't worry too much about your freaky dream (or dreams) -- sometimes it's just random noise, not portents of doom. In fact, if they're especially troubling, that might mean you're on to something big.





Capricorn

A friend comes to you with a weird request, but you can take care of it easily -- in fact, you're likely to forget all about it right away. They won't, though, so you definitely score a few points.





Aquarius

You're thinking deeply about your future right now -- even if you don't think you are. It's one of those days when you're really focused on something that is going to be incredibly important to you one day.





Pisces

You and your people are feeling okay, despite the rampant weirdness. You may feel as if you're giving too much to help them out, but you know that it all works out in the long run.



