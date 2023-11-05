Your Daily TeenScope for November 05, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Make time for another person today -- even if it's someone you usually don't care for or who has stood you up in the past. If nothing else, you'll prove that you're big enough to take them on.





Taurus

You have a schedule to stick to, and it's not such a bad deal. In fact, you may come to rely on it for stability -- but make sure it doesn't get too boring. Switch things up just a bit today.





Gemini

Your life is extra sweet today, and you have some fantastic mental energy to thank for it. Get your people to join the party -- or throw one -- if it seems unlikely that anything is going to start on its own.





Cancer

You just aren't that comfortable at home lately, so it's a great time to head out and study with friends, or just find a way to do your own thing on your own time.





Leo

The day is just right for joining up with friends or new folks -- you should find that almost any social combination works out well for you. It's also a good time to score points with the family.



Virgo

Be careful about your spending today -- you never know when you might go a little crazy. It's one of those days when you are much better off leaving your wallet at home.





Libra

You're playing all sorts of silly, flirty games with friends and hot strangers alike -- and you should be getting the best possible responses. There may be a bit of jealousy, but that is so not your problem.





Scorpio

You're being hard on yourself -- so much so that you might paralyze the part of your brain that makes decisions. It's not the best time to think big anyway; just go with the flow.





Sagittarius

You are feeling so good today that it's no surprise when your friends show up to make life even more awesome. You get a (totally deserved) boost from people who bring you joy.





Capricorn

You're thinking a few steps ahead today and should be able to get a leg up on college or future plans. If that sounds boring, don't despair, because you should have energy left over for fun stuff.





Aquarius

Your giant brain is working hard today -- but you don't seem to get tired of it. Convince your people to help you record all your great ideas before they fade from memory.





Pisces

Be careful about study buddies or others you may depend on for anything but emotional needs -- most folks are looking out for themselves just now. It's a good time to look out for yourself too.



