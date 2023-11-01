Your Daily TeenScope for November 01, 2023





Let's face it—most "teen" horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven't ended with "-teen" since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can't guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it'll at least be useful.





Aries

The love bug has bitten you -- or it's just about to. Your amazing personal energy practically guarantees a closer relationship with your sweetie, or just the power to ask out that one hottie, finally.





Taurus

Nobody seems able to deal with the social situation as it really is -- everyone around you wants to change things in their own way. While they all butt heads, you can sneak off and do your own thing.





Gemini

You are feeling pretty brainy today -- much more so than usual -- and should have no trouble at all with schoolwork or figuring out tricky solutions to even trickier problems. Show off a little.





Cancer

You need to make a big, showy gesture for that one friend or family member who has been left out lately. Your intuition should point you in the right direction, and extravagance is key.





Leo

You are sure to score big today -- no matter what you're doing. Your crazy energy might not guarantee a win (some things depend on too many outside circumstances), but you can feel the power flow.



Virgo

Let your people try out whatever nonsense they feel like -- unless you think they're going to get hurt badly. Your flexibility might actually flip you up and over the current weirdness.





Libra

You and your friends are already pretty cliquey, but there's no reason not to get even more so today. You can get back to being your usual inclusive self some other time, but for now, you need to circle the wagons.





Scorpio

As long as you don't panic, today's weirdness just becomes a test of your abilities, rather than an epic freak-out. You may even score the attention of someone who can do quite a bit for you later.





Sagittarius

You're in the mood for a change of scenery, so find a way to get out of your usual orbit. Look into traveling or studying abroad, or just try a different route through a new neighborhood.





Capricorn

You're having a hard time dealing with parents today -- they seem to be more demanding than ever, and you just aren't in the mood. If you want to avoid a fight, just go along with them for now.





Aquarius

You're not feeling all that confident when it comes to solving your latest blow up with a friend, but you might be able to reach a compromise if you are both willing to give a little.





Pisces

You may have a touch of hypochondria today, so get your parents to diagnose your mystery malady for what it is. If you must see the doctor, expect no exciting news whatsoever



