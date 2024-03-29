Your Daily TeenScope for March 29, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You're like a Hollywood producer, shamelessly working your friends and acquaintances to leverage the profile of your newest film. Don't worry about harmless networking, but let your interactions with friends be real.





Taurus

Your head is screwed on right today, and people will ask your advice about everything from trouble with romance to how to operate small machinery. Turn some of that common sense on your own life.





Gemini

There's some weird subtextual stuff going on in your relationships today. You'll have luckier interactions if you say what you think the other person wants to hear instead of the rational response to a given question.





Cancer

Despite your best efforts, your friends hear what they want to hear and not what you're actually saying. Writing things down may help, but even better would be to conduct your negotiations using an impartial observer.





Leo

During the day, you'll race through the hallways like a baby zebra on wobbly legs. You're so adorable that no one will mind if you stray outside your designated area. At night, you'll gain a genuine sense of motivation.



Virgo

Today you'll overcome your natural reticence and make a bold move that will surprise your friends more than casual observers. Don't let the chatter bother you. You can't let your past shyness hold you back now.





Libra

Your confidence will be justified today when someone whose respect you crave responds well to one of your ideas. If you didn't get to express the thought directly, don't be afraid to take credit and expand on it further.





Scorpio

During the day, you may run into someone who tries to persuade you to join a dubious cause. Trust your gut feeling about the salesperson and don't be misled by tricky claims. In the evening, you'll be in control again.





Sagittarius

You're like a military cadet today, with responses so prompt and abrupt they seem like they've been drilled into you. Your reactions are no less sincere for their speed of delivery, but friends could misunderstand.





Capricorn

You have the tolerance of a long-distance runner today, but even more impressive than your physical stamina is your ability to stay mentally focused for long periods of time. Expect compliments and awe.





Aquarius

You've reached a roadblock, and it's not going to be an easy fix. If you had to cut a fallen tree into pieces, you'd first have to find a saw big enough to tackle the task. Similar emotional tools will be required here.





Pisces

You have a perfect circle of friends today, but it almost seems as though someone is missing. Think hard to figure out who is lagging and not participating as fully as they usually do. Draw this person out with jokes.



