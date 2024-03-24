Your Daily TeenScope for March 24, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Today you'll draw on a source of energy that others don't see. Don't be surprised if you get a lot of questions about what you ate for breakfast. You'll calm down this evening but will still have energy to spare.





Taurus

During daylight hours, you'll feel ready for exciting things to happen. But you have to seek them out! Make plans to travel, even if it's only across the railroad tracks or over a bridge to another part of town.





Gemini

A haze of confusion obscures your thinking for part of the day, but you'll sort things out like a pro and figure out the octopus behind the tentacles. Then, in the evening, you can piece events together for a resolution.





Cancer

An emotional vortex has been deepening inside you, so seek some balance. Get some exercise and eat well so your body can support your mind as it sorts things out. You have the capability and the drive, so do it!





Leo

Even if you feel as underrated as the color beige, your self-confidence stays high. Don't force others to love you; instead, charm them with your visions of the future and good taste. They'll come around.



Virgo

Hard work pays off fully today. The feeling of celebratory satisfaction will make you fall headlong into enjoying your regular routine and appreciating all the blessings you have.





Libra

You've grown and changed so much in the past few years that sometimes it can be hard to recognize yourself in the mirror. Take some time to settle down and talk to a friend if it seems like things are happening too fast.





Scorpio

Like the protagonist in a made-for-TV movie, you'll get along with just about everybody today. Enjoy the surge in popularity. Practice your jokes and flirting to take advantage of your mad skills.





Sagittarius

Something you've been saving for will make for a good conversation today, so share your material lust and be surprised at who can relate. Like a puzzle falling into place, you and an acquaintance will develop a friendship.





Capricorn

Finishing up a project will make you almost hyperventilate with joy. Give yourself space to celebrate today. Don't take on any new projects just yet; you deserve to stretch and talk to your family a little bit.





Aquarius

Stayed up too late last night? That explains why you're tired. Be good today and get everything done so there isn't a repeat. You want new people you meet to realize that under those dark circles there are good looks.





Pisces

Your impulse to help those around you will bring you into situations where you can do a lot of good. Revel in the feeling of being significantly useful to those you really like.



