Your Daily TeenScope for March 05, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Put your big brains into the mix and there's nothing you can't do. Whether it's how to raise more money for your sports teams or how to bump up your grades, you can figure it out.





Taurus

Someone at school is just trying to get your attention, but you're feeling like maybe they're trying way too hard. Just keep breathing and stay flexible rather than telling them off.





Gemini

You have what it takes to bring all kinds of social groups together. So if you have one set of school friends and another set of after-school friends, why not introduce them? It might be a great combo.





Cancer

Even if you're not on the gymnastics team at school, you can still learn to bend your mind and body. Flexibility is key just to about everything in life, so start practicing now.





Leo

Okay, so you made an effort to see this other person's point of view and you still think you're right. Try and loosen up a little, though. There might not be right or wrong in this case -- just two ways of thinking.



Virgo

Turn a critical eye on your possessions and space. A knack for utility will allow you to reorganize and simplify while making things look neater. A few experiments with your routine will yield similarly satisfying results.





Libra

You'll fall into a good groove today and make something amazing. Let creativity bust out of you and into tangibility. Plus, you'll get along with and understand those around you, and plenty of fun will result.





Scorpio

Go for a walk, a bike ride, a swim -- anything to get you out of the house and your limbs moving. Exercise will help you stay loose and flexible right now, which is exactly what you need.





Sagittarius

Your friends love your pioneering spirit. New restaurant? You're the first one there. New kid in class? You're the first to ask where they're from and how they like it. You're on a roll.





Capricorn

Stay curious and it'll keep you from getting too stuck in your ways. Talk to everyone, from teachers to store clerks to get all different kinds of ideas about how the world works.





Aquarius

You have a vision and you know just the people who could help you bring it to fruition. Get up on your soapbox and fill them in on what you're thinking. It could happen if you try.





Pisces

Your energy fills you up and the spillover is enough that you help others and juggle tasks and obligations with circus performer's ease. Lavish yourself and your friends with attention and try out new ideas in the meantime!



