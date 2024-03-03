Your Daily TeenScope for March 03, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Boom! This is the kind of day you were made for. You're finally bursting with energy. Find some friends and play Frisbee in the park. The competition will make your lungs expand and your muscles sing.





Taurus

Like a litter of puppies, you and your friends will turn to each other for comfort today. While your friends listen and help, you'll be doing the same. Between all of you, you might even find a way to solve problems!





Gemini

If you feel you've reached a learning plateau, jump into artistry. Rather than struggle with words, use photographs, drawings, short movies or music to express your deep feelings. Exercise your inner van Gogh.





Cancer

Sometimes daydreams strut through your mind one after the other like models on a runway. Today is one of those days, so enjoy the show. Perhaps it'll spark some exciting explorations of real life!





Leo

Put on some spectacles and start researching. Some serious study will give you the building blocks for what you really need to do, so get informed. Search, seek, inquire and find, and then rejoice before you decide.



Virgo

Life speeds up when you display new skills that you never realized you'd ever possess. Stay positive about your friends and your life, and use your quirky humor to quell any fearful impulses or overreactions.





Libra

Sometimes you drink a hot beverage while running, listening to music and carrying on a conversation. Admit it! Then take today to simplify. Do one thing at a time, and find focus, quiet and harmony.





Scorpio

Your playful attitude will allow you to change the world through humorous suggestion. Whether it's by throwing food or telling funny stories, you'll inspire change all day long, you comedian.





Sagittarius

A sleepy start to the morning will make you feel off balance, but take it slowly and listen to others. Someone's memories will captivate you if you keep asking questions, so be a chatterbox.





Capricorn

A song or some visual art will spark a bout of creative writing. Words will pour out of you. The act of creation will inspire you so much that when someone asks for your help, you'll have a wacky, perfect solution.





Aquarius

Prepare a careful budget today. Add up recent purchases and figure out exactly how much money you have, because it might be time to try a minimalist approach. Make it fun -- like a new style.





Pisces

Like the hero in the 'Rocky' movies, you're full of energy and bursting with the ability to transform yourself into something mythical. Today is the perfect day to try a new idea or project.



