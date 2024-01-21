Your Daily TeenScope for January 21, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Get fresh! If you're tired of the same old, same old -- whether it's what you have for lunch or what you and your buddies do every day during summer break -- explore some new options and new venues.





Taurus

Can't you and your family agree to disagree? It might be more productive (and more peaceful) than going around the same argument for hours. Take a time-out and see if that helps.





Gemini

How long has it been since you and your friends just got together and chilled? Now is the perfect time to set up something where you can all hang out and enjoy each other's company.





Cancer

The mall? Again? Booo-ring. Why not try something a lot more funky and fun? Go explore a local flea market, vintage store or garage sale. Your friends will be green when they see your finds.





Leo

Some days you wake up and get out of bed and you can't wait to get going and is definitely one of them. The stars have prepared this day especially for you, so enjoy it to its fullest.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

Insisting that something has to happen one way and only that way might make things unnecessarily complicated. So let your best friend or coworker suggest an alternative, okay?





Libra

A body in motion stays in motion and that goes double for you. You love being out and about and the more who join in on the fun, the better. Get your whole crew together for this!





Scorpio

Work smarter, not harder. Find shortcuts and don't exert any more effort than necessary. Today's a great day to cut corners and skip steps -- think how much energy you've saved!





Sagittarius

It's funny how when you assume that things will turn out just fine, they often do. Remind your BFF of that if they're feeling a little bit more pessimistic. It might just do the trick.





Capricorn

Being loyal has never been a problem for you. Your best friends and your sweetie know that. So don't question yourself and how trustworthy you are. You're the tops.





Aquarius

Try and be patient if your family keeps interrupting you as you're trying to finish your homework. One of them might actually provide a solution for a particularly tricky problem.





Pisces

You love your friends, but sometimes it seems like they take Shakespearean drama to a whole new (and way too personal) level. Stay out of it, especially now.



Feeling lost with your career? Guidance is one click away!