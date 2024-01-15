Your Daily TeenScope for January 15, 2024





Aries

You may be tempted to bulldoze to the heart of a problem today, but your friends won't especially appreciate the display of force. You'd be better off using the horsepower of the bulldozer on a more delicate intellectual tool.





Taurus

At breakfast, your stomach will be twisted into knots. But you have nothing to worry about -- today you'll feel better than you have in weeks. Friends will flock to you, and you'll have more options that you know what to do with.





Gemini

Early in the morning, you'll be unusually talkative and outgoing. By afternoon, you'll be intimidated by the loud chatter that surrounds you and tempted to step aside. Remember that your ideas have substance, not just volume.





Cancer

At the beginning of the day, you'll be alert but easily agitated. By afternoon, you'll be much more relaxed. In a big group of people, you'll gladly take the spotlight, telling jokes and smiling until your cheeks hurt.





Leo

A fuzzy moral situation will have you grasping for answers today. Remember that trust and heart-motivated action will get you further than arrogance or vain displays. Flatter and encourage others to work toward solutions.



Virgo

This morning, you'll settle into a relaxed state of mind that'll make you compatible with those around you. Like a massage can change one's demeanor, this new mindset will ready you for an inspiring idea-based discussion.





Libra

You'll slide into utter tremendousness today. Ease and gratitude will fill your day, so be kind to others and approach relationships with your vigor and magnetic charm. Be your best self.





Scorpio

You may be up against something that seems like a Goliath today. Still, if you stay flexible and drop attachments to objects and possessions, you'll stand up to the feud, embracing havoc with intense strength and success.





Sagittarius

In the morning, you'll have fun playing silly games, like trying to find all the letters of the alphabet through the window of your car. Later, you'll calm down and focus on details that need attention.





Capricorn

It's a good day to start on the crazy idea you and a friend had a few months ago. Write an article for the underground newspaper you talked of starting, or write some chords for the band you've hypothetically formed.





Aquarius

Today you'll want to draw on inspiration from the past to build a new future. Resist efforts to throw out old aesthetics. You appreciate continuity and the quirky charm that comes with outdated touches.





Pisces

You decadent morsel, you! You'll wish you could lounge on a divan and have a servant feed you grapes until you might burst. You'll probably have to content yourself with a beanbag chair and a mug of cocoa. But it will suffice.



