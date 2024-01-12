Your Daily TeenScope for January 12, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You're in touch with intense subconscious energy. If your mind wanders during an important conversation, let yourself recognize the thought before you shake it off. Your intuition may be leading you in a good direction.





Taurus

Gather energy by thinking about the future. Whether you'd prefer to read sci-fi novels or sketch out a blueprint for your dream home, imagining the way things will be 20 or 50 years from now will motivate you.





Gemini

Get outside and let your mind wander before starting in on your work today. An assignment of some sort will benefit from creative thinking. Who knows, the neighborhood squirrels may provide inspiration.





Cancer

On an intellectual level, you've never been more ready to tackle the big controversies of the universe. Whether it's poetry or a science magazine that provokes discussion, you're all over the parameters of the debate.





Leo

Innocent gestures will seem like aggressive provocations today. Watch out for cultural differences that obscure meaning, and beware of hearing subtle intonations as explicit denunciations. You may pounce needlessly.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞





Virgo

There's no clear path through the fuss other people are kicking up. It's okay if you don't make any progress, as long as you have something to show for your idleness. Meet new people while you're standing around.





Libra

It's easy to get frustrated when things aren't moving as fast as they could, but efficiency shouldn't be your major goal today. Better to find someone who needs your assistance, and slow down to help them along.





Scorpio

A scene to be performed during a skit or a summer-stock performance brings out previously buried talents. Enjoy stretching these newfound muscles. You might try pursuing these skills in another, more committed capacity.





Sagittarius

You'll find missing socks and discarded CD jewel cases. When you turn to reunite the object with its mate, however, everything seems to rearrange itself behind your back. Best to relax and save organization for later.





Capricorn

A sad but glorious scene will inspire you today. Others will be impressed by the deep passion that flares up whenever your empathy is engaged. You'll pursue justice with the determination of the Supreme Court.





Aquarius

You know those flight attendant warnings where they tell you to put your oxygen mask on before the kids? Seems cruel, but there's something to it. Put yourself first today so that you can better aid others.





Pisces

If you were a hippo, you'd spend all day wallowing in the nutritious, soothing mud. In other words, it's a good day for a trip to the spa or a do-it-yourself foot rub in the tub. Treat yourself like royalty.



Find out what the cards have in store for you with your 2022 Tarot Reading.