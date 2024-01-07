Your Daily TeenScope for January 07, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

While the sun is out, you'll be steering the ship. As darkness falls, you'll have a hard time recognizing your path. Be a team player and hand the rudder to a friend. They'll appreciate your willingness to give up control.





Taurus

In the morning, you'll thrive in any sort of social activity. You'll glow when your hard work is recognized. Later in the day, you'll prefer to melt into a larger group of people.





Gemini

The day will bring its annoyances, particularly when it comes to a peer who's been elected or appointed to a position of authority. But in the afternoon all your irritation and resistance will melt away.





Cancer

In the morning, you may need to face up to a disagreement you've been putting off dealing with. In the afternoon, though, you'll be back on familiar ground. Speak clearly and think rationally, and you can do no wrong.





Leo

The morning will bring you an opportunity to assist someone in an unexpected way. Listen to clues that will help you guess what others need. In the late afternoon, you may be able to avoid an unpleasant confrontation.



Virgo

During the day, your critical tendencies may prevent you from making progress toward a goal. At least your ambition won't be affected by the setbacks. In the afternoon, you'll try a new, and perhaps better, approach.





Libra

Like a swimmer in a race, you're not going to win unless you stick to your lane -- no matter how fast you move through the water. In real life, you'll feel more stable if you voluntarily set limits for yourself.





Scorpio

During the day, you'll have the communication skills of a political spokesperson. You may not be able to convince others that your way is right, but you'll explain it with clarity. Later, defending your position will be hard.





Sagittarius

Say it straight out. If you try to talk around an issue today, your friends will immediately figure out what's going on. There may be a minor conflict between traditionalists in the group and those trying to usher in change.





Capricorn

Daytime will keep you revved at an unbelievable level. People will stare at you in amazement as you accomplish one thing after another after another. In the afternoon, a sudden wrench will appear in your system.





Aquarius

A morning that seems to crawl by painfully will be overtaken by a sunny and delicious afternoon. You'll spin into greatness, puffed with excitement. You'll be able to convince others of just about anything.





Pisces

A full morning spent being helpful and useful will segue into a dreamy, relaxing afternoon and evening. Give yourself a chance to unwind and relax. Exciting new thoughts will swarm around, attracted to your brilliance.



