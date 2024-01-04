Your Daily TeenScope for January 04, 2024





Aries

You'll be attracted to anything wrapped in crinkly packaging today -- not only does it have to be new, but it has to look it. No artfully frayed edges or unfinished hems for you. Be picky as well as enthusiastic.





Taurus

You're in a philosophical mood today. Ideas will come alive in a way that's very rare -- even that dull reading list will be more fun because of your vivid imagination. Just be sure to use some of this energy for your own purposes.





Gemini

Look for a friend who will not only support you in theory, but who is willing to join your team in an upcoming challenge. One partnership is important to you today, not only for strength but also for emotional reinforcement.





Cancer

Donate your time to a cause outside of yourself today, and you'll feel especially good. If you usually do community service, volunteer for an extra hour. Or if you see an opportunity to assist a friend, seize it.





Leo

You won't play the fool today. If a friend's complaints are based on a selfish insistence on comfort or ease, you'll instantly point out the virtues of a more altruistic option. Little obstacles won't get in your way.



Virgo

There comes a point when your own sense of mounting tension is more of an obstacle than the actual challenge you face. Pursue relaxing activities that will help you put your situation into perspective.





Libra

You're finding it easier to strike a balance between work and play. Today, concentrate on projects you've already started to keep from feeling overextended. Your progress will be swift and decisive.





Scorpio

Watch out for snake oil salespeople today, because you'll find others' arguments immensely persuasive. It may be useful to consult a skeptical friend before you change your mind about an issue you'd already decided on.





Sagittarius

You have the confidence to take a risk you've been unsure about. You command the attention of your peers. If you've been thinking about taking on a leadership role, it's a good time to get the ball rolling.





Capricorn

No one would ever write a novel if they didn't sit down, day after day, and keep plugging away. You'll appreciate the power of self-discipline today. Keep distractions to an absolute minimum and make things happen.





Aquarius

You're like a butterfly, but with a better memory. The insect is attracted to every new color and pleasant scent. In your case, you'll recall the names of people you like and return for more lovely conversation.





Pisces

Forget to count to three before speaking. Today you need to count to about 3,000. In other words, zip it up and throw it away! The more you say, the bigger and deeper the hole you're digging will become.



