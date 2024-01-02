Your Daily TeenScope for January 02, 2024





Aries

Your energy comes flooding back in a new way, but you're not totally sure what to do with it. Expect a good friend to come looking for you -- they'll be super confused about his or her own life.





Taurus

Emotional business will be hard to deal with, but you'll manage -- don't you always? Your moods are all over the map, and you may have to try something new to get by.





Gemini

You can see what's going on around you more clearly now; don't forget to tell the right people. Although you're known for your good sense, someone's going to be amazed by your forethought.





Cancer

It's a good day to play, but let your friends make all the big decisions. You see the positive in pretty much everything, so don't settle on one plan.





Leo

Shopping might be on the agenda, and you'll want to hit some nearby thrift stores. Old stuff is more appealing than anything else at this point, and you'll get good deals.



Virgo

Even if you're a straight-A student, you'll find knowledge a lot more interesting than usual. Look for those nuggets of wisdom everywhere, especially in subjects you usually loathe.





Libra

Now's the time to focus on your own needs and on your own issues for a change. Your family and friends can wait for you to take care of them later. If you feel too selfish, you're on the right track.





Scorpio

You can see what you want now and you might even know how to get it. Your positive energy is practically glowing; luring people to your side will be easy.





Sagittarius

Although you're usually social, today you'd rather hang back and let others approach you -- or not, depending on where they're at. You're busy with your own stuff anyway.





Capricorn

People will ask you to step in and help them sort out a sticky argument that seems to have affected everyone but you. Roll your eyes and tell them the obvious answer.





Aquarius

From an auditorium full of fans to the readers of your blog, you'll have an audience of some kind today. You might feel like you're putting a lot on the line, but it will all work out.





Pisces

You are definitely playing with the big kids now, and they are following their own rules. At the same time, you see how to make it work for you as long as you keep moving forward.



