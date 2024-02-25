Your Daily TeenScope for February 25, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You aren't really comfortable today, but you can't figure out why. Does it have something to do with money? Or with how things are going with friends? It's all so confusing!





Taurus

You are not a possessive person usually, but today someone's going to say something that makes you feel strangely sensitive. Don't freak out. You may be reading too much into it.





Gemini

There's a giant, very colorful world out there. You won't ever be able to learn everything there is to know, but you should still get out as much as possible.





Cancer

Today is going to be kind of a tornado. Not that there will be any serious damage, but there will be a lot of confusion and noise and things flying crazily through the air.





Leo

You've been thinking about this for a long time, but there's a chance there's a lot more going on here than you've ever considered. The lake's surface can be flat even when there's all that stuff going on below.



Feeling lost with your career? Guidance is one click away!





Virgo

You are the kind of person who's intellectually curious, which is more than you can say for a bunch of other people your age. Your analytical powers are pretty honed by now.





Libra

You are a generous person, so it's weird when someone says you're kind of stingy with your money. There are so many people out there who are way more stingy than you -- what the heck do they know anyway?





Scorpio

People are drawn to you like moths to a flame. They just throw themselves at you left and right. If only you could find someone you felt like throwing yourself at! Not to worry -- you still have a few more days left of summer vacation. Anything can happen.





Sagittarius

What's happening in your dreams lately? There is a lot going on in your subconscious, and the best way to sort it all out is to try to interpret the symbols that keep popping up.





Capricorn

You have really big plans, but it's going to take some organizing to do what you want to do. Have your friends help out. They love a project, and they're all really talented too.





Aquarius

You want to move forward in your life, but you're just feeling a little sluggish today. Your feet are stuck in some thick mud. Wait until things loosen up. Then take your next step.





Pisces

You are happy to help others when they need help, but that doesn't mean they can just walk all over you. There's a difference between helping a friend out and being their doormat.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.