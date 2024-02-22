Your Daily TeenScope for February 22, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Just pay attention to the people in your life today -- they've got more going on than you realize, and it's all working out in your favor. Listen closely and you can figure out almost anything.





Taurus

You can make almost anything seem a bit more thrilling, thanks to your good creative energy and willingness to try new things socially. Get a pal to help with your latest nutty scheme.





Gemini

That big brain of yours is good for more than just busting out the witty repartee -- you can do math problems, learn languages and spout philosophy with the best of them right now. Make the most of it.





Cancer

Expect a dust-up with a sibling or an unexpectedly harsh punishment from the parents for some tiny infraction -- it's just the way things are going right now, and there's no way to avoid it.





Leo

You gain an unexpected ally today when someone steps in to agree with you just when you think you're about to lose an argument. You might still not make it, but at least someone new is on your side.



Virgo

Try to show how different you are from your people -- but not so much that they start to edge away. You can make a splash that thrills them and makes them wish they were a little more like you.





Libra

Your appreciation of art and beauty is amped up to the max today, and it's easier than ever to show those who matter most to you what they should be looking for. Tap into that great energy.





Scorpio

Get yourself to give up worrying about that one big problem -- you need to let your unconscious mind take over. If you do, it's easy to get past the problem in short order.





Sagittarius

A big group activity is way more fun than you had thought it would be. Today brings you the right kind of energy to make new friends and impress every hottie you run into, so make the most of it.





Capricorn

You're first in line for something new and cool -- and while your energy may feel a bit off, you should still find that things work out pretty well for you. Others start to follow your lead soon.





Aquarius

You need to bridge a social gap today -- it's the only way to get what you want. If you find yourself hanging out with someone totally new you'd never meet otherwise, you know you're doing it right.





Pisces

You feel like making a clean sweep of something -- maybe your closet, maybe a relationship. Whatever you do, it's a good time to make room for future acquisitions of people and things.



