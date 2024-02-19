Your Daily TeenScope for February 19, 2024





Aries

The energy of a small child will race through you all day, making you superhumanly productive and vibrant. You'll be adorable and hilarious, but you'll also get nearly everything done. So get singing and moving, kid.





Taurus

Swallow any speeches you want to make, because this is the moment for action. Spur yourself forward and your progress will be amazing, like a white horse dashing through a forest at night.





Gemini

Stick with like-minded people today, because you're spinning into lighthearted fun. Those who are in the same mood will make everything wondrous, so grin to your companions and let the games begin!





Cancer

A desire to express yourself could move into the realm of showing off, so hold onto your ideas of suitable behavior. Stay aware of the options before you blow your bank account on something you don't need.





Leo

You'll be full of admiration and awe all day as if you're a mountaineer seeing the highest vista for the first time. Great ideas will occur to you and be contagious, so enjoy your revelations and your unfettered joy.



Virgo

Like a performer under the lights, you may feel a bit of stage fright when you're required to finish up things. Slip into character to overcome those fears. Ice-skating or babysitting may also give you a boost of energy.





Libra

The big picture will suddenly swim into focus. You'll discard details and home in on the really important stuff. Exciting and hair-raising as it may seem, those around you will support you all the way to the end.





Scorpio

Someone's been setting out hoops for you to jump through, which is never a relaxing experience. Rather than go nuts on them, turn the whole idea upside down. Grab the hoops (or the problems) and hula-hoop with them instead.





Sagittarius

That big smile of yours might just convince someone to be generous and put some financing toward your big overseas dream. Gamble on it with the cool of a Mafioso, because luck is totally on your side.





Capricorn

Unlike those around you, that honest and caring face you're showing the world is real. Remember how rare real and good people are, and withhold your trust from acquaintances until they've shown their true colors.





Aquarius

Take a deep breath and let any foolish, stubborn emotions go away. Let go of fears and power cravings, because there's super stuff going on that you're not noticing. Look to friends for astonishing happenings.





Pisces

Those appealing fantasies of yours shouldn't be underrated, but keep your head in reality when around others. Minding your own business will let you overhear some interesting drama without trapping you in the middle of it.



