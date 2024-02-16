Your Daily TeenScope for February 16, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Suddenly it seems as if you've been on a month's vacation, and you have to catch up on everything you've put off. Don't resist it. Instead, enjoy keeping busy. Filling every spare minute with tasks will be oddly soothing.





Taurus

If your secrets were coins, they'd be burning holes through your pockets. You're spilling over with confessions, but tell only the person who needs to know. If you're not careful, your feelings could turn into gossip.





Gemini

You're feeling nervous about finances, so be careful not to snap when you're asked about your savings. Remember, pressure from family members is always part of the package. Take your mind off things with a book.





Cancer

Your powers of intuition will be sharp today. Instead of sensing a general direction you should be headed in, you'll have an instinct for a particular course of action. Your friends will be grateful for your firm decisiveness.





Leo

You're a wonder of a poet today -- sensitive, deep and attuned to the fine nuances of life. Take a few moments to appreciate your mood, adorn yourself with accouterments and write a few lines describing this world you love.



Virgo

Be the motivator for a gathering today, whether it's for popcorn and video games or cycling through the park. You'll draw energy from your friends, and they'll appreciate the attention. But your organizational skills are needed most.





Libra

Spend time with family. They need you sometimes, and you've got a vibrant energy to share. Be the wind of change that rips through your home, cleaning and setting off laughter. You're the spinning top that gets things done.





Scorpio

The world opens before you with dreams of travel. Take a step back and visit a restaurant or grocery store targeted to another ethnic group. Let yourself go, and dream of different spices, unusual textures, and perfect photos.





Sagittarius

The sound of one hand clapping has nothing on the deep philosophical quagmire you've waded into. The questions you're facing may be difficult, but don't despair. You'll emerge from this period strengthened.





Capricorn

You'll ricochet between polarities today -- from happy to lethargic to sad to antsy. When you stop feeling like a handball on a court, you'll finally be able to sort out the thoughts you've been mulling over.





Aquarius

You feel overwhelmed by all the activity lately, and now the funnel cloud of the new school year looms on the horizon. If you haven't completed that yet unstarted summertime project, now's the time to get crackin'.





Pisces

You're in the center of the spotlight today and soaking up the attention like a sun-starved plant. If your friends get distracted and look elsewhere for fun, you'll drop immediately. Draw their attention with creativity.



