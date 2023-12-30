Your Daily TeenScope for December 30, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You've got so much charm that someone could dangle you off one of those cute retro bracelets they sell in vintage stores. Keep it up -- your sparkling personality will help you get what you want today.





Taurus

There is a great big world out there, so why not explore it? Grab a friend and go see a foreign flick, try a new cuisine or do some reading about somewhere far away.





Gemini

Let your lab partner handle doing the experiment today -- you'll sit and record the data. Your brain's a million places at once, and it might be hard to focus.





Cancer

If you and a sibling or parent are constantly nitpicking at each other, why not call a time-out for a little while? This may or may not be something that can be resolved, but you could both benefit from some quiet.





Leo

The stars have a cheering section for you, and they're yelling out a certain phrase: Just say it! If you've got something on your mind and in your heart, spill it. People can't help if they don't know you need it.



Virgo

It's so tempting to give in to those crazy urges that come up out of nowhere, but fortunately, you know better. That goes double for anything you might feel like you absolutely 'have' to do today.





Libra

Charming people just comes naturally to you, and your normally flirtatious volume is turned way, way up. If there's a special someone you want to focus on, switch to the headphones setting.





Scorpio

Grab a good buddy and bat around some ideas, big and small. Sometimes you need to hear yourself speaking with someone you trust to figure out what your real opinion is.





Sagittarius

Today you're capable of talking anyone into just about anything. You could convince someone that the sky is green if you wanted to. Use your powers for good!





Capricorn

You don't need to start worrying about your career, but it might be nice to get a job or an internship in an area that interests you, just to give you something to think about. Why not try something on for size?





Aquarius

A foreign exchange student or some other encounter with a different culture will give you a new perspective on things. Travel is broadening -- especially when you cross mental barriers.





Pisces

The stars are giving you a pause that refreshes. Today, it's all about cleaning house, both literally and figuratively. Get rid of anything that's holding you back.



