Your Daily TeenScope for December 27, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Take your time. Heck, it's 'your' time, right? So technically, you don't even have to take it. Slow down a little -- and you might find that, actually, you've got all the time in the world.





Taurus

Keep your eyes out for a little wildflower bouquet that might show up tucked into your bike handles or in your bike basket or someplace like that. Somebody wants to tell you something!





Gemini

Somebody sort of annoying is kind of going to be in your business, now. Maybe they are critiquing the way you tie your shoes, or maybe they hate your haircut. Maybe you should ignore them.





Cancer

It's a really (really, really) good day to make some plans, so do some research while you have the extra time. Whether they are short term or long term they could definitely pan out.





Leo

If you made up a budget, it's a good day to check in and see if you've been sticking to it. If you haven't, today you should make one. And think about bringing in a few extra dollars.



Virgo

It is a really rockalicious kind of day for you, you radical rocking robin, you! What are you up to? Are you changing your life? Changing the world? Just having a great time?





Libra

Everybody gets a little overwhelmed sometimes. You could get a little overwhelmed, today. Don't take it as a negative reflection on yourself -- there's just a bit too much going on.





Scorpio

Why not do a favor for somebody you really care about? Like, if they're sunburned, you could pick some aloe for them. If they're heartbroken, make it daisies.





Sagittarius

So somebody who holds the old purse strings is exerting a little of the old pressure on you today. You know, if they say it's your duty to help around the house, they're right.





Capricorn

Call up your best friend from first grade who moved to another state. They'll be happy to hear from you and might even have a piece or two of good news to share. It sure feels good to connect!





Aquarius

You may want to play softball with your BFFs. And they want to break into the community pool after hours... where you're the lifeguard! Take charge -- and tell them 'no way!'





Pisces

You're going to be called on to help some people out. Maybe they've hit a wall in their relationship with somebody and they need a little advice to resolve the problem. Tell them what you think!



