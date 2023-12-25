Your Daily TeenScope for December 25, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Sports and other forms of competition are especially cool in your eyes right now. If you're totally anti-jock, figure out how you throw down and go there.





Taurus

You and your crew will need each other more than ever now, and it might be up to you to keep the machine humming along. Let your friends' freaky times slide.





Gemini

You've got a lot on your mind, but lately, you've been more talk than action. Start putting your thoughts to work and you'll go far.





Cancer

It might be hard for you right now, but try to keep both eyes on your goals. The future is way more important than the present -- at least for now.





Leo

You're still shining brightly, and others are starting to bow to your magnificence. Don't let it all go to your head -- just a little ego stroke is all you need.



Virgo

No matter how meticulously drawn your plans are for the day, you'll need to adapt to circumstances that change and morph beyond your control. You'll be fine.





Libra

You're so creative you can hardly stand it, and it's a sign that the day is going to go your way. Keep putting your own spin on your activities and you can't go wrong.





Scorpio

Lie low if you can -- if you show off or raise your voice a little too high, you'll find yourself hammered down by the nearest authority in no time.





Sagittarius

You're nearing the point of perfection in the activity that matters most to you. Your devotion will pay off in ways you can't predict yet.





Capricorn

You'll be spending more time than you'd like with someone from camp or work, rather than a friend or relative who needs you more. Try to split the difference.





Aquarius

Keep watching what's going on around you like it's a science experiment. You're just about to observe some very interesting results. Be sure to take careful notes.





Pisces

Whether you're at school or at work, those around you will drive you nuts. Their weird, petty little power games will seem much worse than they really are.



