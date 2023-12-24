Your Daily TeenScope for December 24, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Don't keep your feelings bottled in now. You've got a lot going on and if you pretend like everything's cool then you'll just go down harder later.





Taurus

Everything should be perfectly beautiful for you right now. If you're down, whatever it is that put you there is only temporary. Spread a little love around.





Gemini

Start doing right by yourself, even if it means closing off someone else for the time being. You'll know when the time is right to start giving back.





Cancer

It feels like you've cleaned off the slate and are totally ready to start over. Expect a tidal wave of inspiration to carry you off any moment now.





Leo

Something big is coming up from below, deep in your subconscious. It might just carry you off in a bold new direction -- let it.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!





Virgo

It's party time, even if you're in a party-free zone. Get together with your closest people and keep it low-key if you have to, but get some socializing in for sure.





Libra

Don't rock the boat. It probably won't even be tempting to try, but make sure that you don't freak out the wrong people or draw undue attention to yourself just yet.





Scorpio

You've become a mind reader or fortune teller for the day. Spend some time with the people you like best and spook them out with your new powers.





Sagittarius

You'll be experiencing some confusion about your feelings (maybe even about your confusion), so let yourself wander until you find a place where you can figure it all out.





Capricorn

Wherever you are, you'll feel like you want to be somewhere else. Don't let that freak you out -- use that energy to do something cool.





Aquarius

There are chores that will try to kill you with boredom -- but you're stronger than they are. If you see them as the enemy, you can defeat them in record time with bonus points.





Pisces

Even if everything else bores you to death, you've still got your wacky dreams to keep you entertained. Tonight's should be especially compelling -- you might want to write them down.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!