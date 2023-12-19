Your Daily TeenScope for December 19, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Hard work pays off right now, whether that means doing extra drills during soccer practice or talking things through with your BFF when things get tough.





Taurus

Wow! You and your best friend or sweetie are connecting in brand-new ways. You never knew it was possible to feel so close to someone.





Gemini

You're inspired to make up a story, and you definitely have a way with words. Why not fire up your computer and start developing some characters? Write what you know best.





Cancer

You're definitely the captain of your social crew right now. You don't have to do absolutely everything, though. Why not appoint a social director to help you with your duties?





Leo

It's so tempting to see things as absolutely black and white, but life is a lot more rich and complex. Keep an open mind in the face of change.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.





Virgo

You're filled with deep thoughts today. Take a moment to explore what's going on with your heart, mind, and soul. Life can get pretty busy. It's important to check in with yourself.





Libra

You and a certain someone make beautiful music together. That could mean it's time for a duet. Or maybe something even more romantic. Whatever it is, it'll sizzle red hot.





Scorpio

The more you try to make something stay by your side, the more trouble you'll have succeeding. Why not try loosening your grip? If it's meant to happen, it will.





Sagittarius

You've got your eyes on the prize, but for today, you might need to take a look at the steps necessary to get that reward. It's not as fun as fantasizing, but it's a lot more productive!





Capricorn

Your feelings are important, so let someone in on what's getting you down. Afterward, you'll feel so much better that you're guaranteed to have a fantastic day.





Aquarius

It seems like you're surrounded by family and their tales right now. Why not listen up? This is all stuff that affects you. It could be pretty fascinating if you pay attention.





Pisces

That crush might send you a text that makes you swoon today. Your reply just might make them swoon right back. Looks like you two are made for each other.



What does your karmic journey hold? Discover your destiny with our Karma Report. ✨