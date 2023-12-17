Your Daily TeenScope for December 17, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Love is in the air -- it might be a sweetheart thing, or it might be focused on something else in your life. One way or another, you're due for some serious feelings.





Taurus

It's just not your day, but don't let that inconvenient fact step all over your good times. Even if things move too fast for you, you can still enjoy yourself.





Gemini

Speak up now, because nobody else will. You can steer your friends in a new direction, but first, you've got to get their attention.





Cancer

Whatever happens, stay cool. Someone is going to get up in your face, but your reaction will determine how others see the two of you.





Leo

You can let others lead the way for now -- you're so chill you'll have a good time doing just about anything. Even work won't seem so bad, for some reason.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

Little things start to blow out of control with people at home or work. Your closest peeps won't be the cause of it all -- but they won't be much help, either.





Libra

Hook up with someone one on one and throw down some mad philosophy. You've got some ideas that are outgrowing your brain and need to take root elsewhere.





Scorpio

Take a little lie down and stay away from any squabbles today. You won't gain anything from joining in other people's fights, and you have no business starting your own (yet).





Sagittarius

A little-known fact is that the phrase 'It's all good' was coined to describe your day today. Seemingly nothing can go wrong -- and when it does, it eventually turns around in your favor.





Capricorn

You've got to be the reality ranger for your friends -- again. It gets old sometimes reminding everyone to play safe, but without you, they'd be lost.





Aquarius

You'll figure out an important secret -- one that can mean the difference between freedom and boredom for the next few months or years. Work it out.





Pisces

What you think you know and what you really know are kind of distant cousins right now, but don't freak out. They'll be snuggling up again real soon.



Discover why 2022 is the year you've been waiting for with your 2022 Premium Horoscope