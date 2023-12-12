Your Daily TeenScope for December 12, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

It sounds illogical, but to reach your big goals, you have to slow down. That way, you can see what you're doing and fine-tune your course before things get too far along.





Taurus

There might be some kind of weird power thing going on at home or with your circle of friends. Don't worry -- you'll be able to see what the real issues are.





Gemini

Look at you, so fancy and smart! Your boss is stunned by your reasoning. Your friends are impressed by your mad skills. Your parents are digging this mature new you. And you? You just might like this, too.





Cancer

You may have big ideas to express, but you're having a tough time getting them out. Wait until the afternoon and then start exercising that big brain of yours.





Leo

Ambition can be good, but it needs to be accompanied by things like kindness and common sense. So make sure those grandiose plans have a point and aren't just there to boost your ego.



Virgo

You've got some pretty grand plans these days, and you know exactly what it'll take to get them off the ground: organization. So what are waiting for? Draw up a chart already!





Libra

Hey, you! Hop on board the train -- the one that takes you through your past and stops in the present. It's all fine and good to take a sentimental journey, but you have to get home and take care of some business right now.





Scorpio

You've got big plans for your cluttered and messy spaces. You're going to give it this totally new redesign and everything. Before you dive in, check with anyone else who may be affected by this and get their opinion first.





Sagittarius

Pinch your pennies and open your mind. You can save your cash and have a great time exploring new venues and doing all kinds of things.





Capricorn

Using cash to try and impress others never pays off the way you think it will -- and it just leaves a big ol' hole in your wallet. So think twice before using your cheddar to lure mice to your trap.





Aquarius

Take it easy early in the day, and by the afternoon, your energy will come roaring back and then some. Wow! You'll be able to move mountains with ease.





Pisces

Before you can help out your community, you have to have a vision and someone who can bring that vision to life. Sit down with someone older and wiser and get their advice.



