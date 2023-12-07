Your Daily TeenScope for December 07, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Education goes way beyond school, you know. Pick up a book or see a movie from somewhere far away. Visit a local neighborhood you've always been curious about.





Taurus

You've got a little extra green in your wallet, and you're tempted to get really extravagant. Don't! Save those bucks for a time when you'll really need them.





Gemini

Remember the buddy system? Well, it comes into play even years after kindergarten. So find a pal, and make sure that they're game for what you've got planned.





Cancer

Home, work, friends, dates -- there is an awful lot to handle. How can you reconcile all these different parts of your life? Well first you prioritize, and then you stick to those priorities.





Leo

Your mood is rockin' and you have a ton of energy to spend on something creative. So get your friends together and buy tickets to a concert -- or start a band yourselves!



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!





Virgo

You're really not the only one who can take care of things around here, you know. For once, let your best friend choose the movie or allow your brother to take out the garbage.





Libra

Go ahead -- tell your friends your theory. People want to hear what you have to say. Whether it's posting your ideas on your blog or assembling a powwow, you'll get your message across.





Scorpio

Sometimes you're just hanging out at someone's house and -- boom! It's a party in a flash. How do moments like that happen? No one can explain -- and really, isn't it better that way? Enjoy the magic today.





Sagittarius

The unexpected is good -- it keeps you on your toes and keeps all the large muscle groups in good working order. So don't worry about what it might be or when it'll happen -- just enjoy it when it does.





Capricorn

If you want it, you can have it. Just be patient -- and make sure it's what you really, really want. Remember that old adage, 'be careful what you wish for'? It's stuck around for a reason!





Aquarius

Something very lucky is going to happen to you -- but in a very odd, unexpected way. Of course, no one would expect anything less from you, but even you may be surprised at the turn of events!





Pisces

When a problem comes along, you must zip it! Your mouth, that is. Keep those loose lips tightly sealed, especially if it concerns something really sensitive.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.