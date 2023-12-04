Your Daily TeenScope for December 04, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You feel like you're on a sloooow boat to... well, somewhere with a lot of murky waters. The stars definitely want you to visit your subconscious now and see what's getting stirred up.





Taurus

Life isn't a popularity contest, but if it were (if, mind you), you'd take the prize today. So go ahead and start practicing how to wave to the crowd -- your personality is magnetic right now.





Gemini

There are just a zillion things to learn about in this world. And you have plenty of time to check out new material -- maybe even investigate a semester overseas. Do some outside research.





Cancer

Every choice seems like a good one, and every decision seems to have a million factors to take into account. Easy, tiger -- no use getting all worked up over this. Put it aside. After all, tomorrow is another day.





Leo

It's nice to be there for people, so take care of your nearest and dearest. If your little brother bumps his head, help him get over the ouchie or unload the groceries without being asked.



Virgo

Oh, no -- you've got an entire smarty wardrobe on today. If your geometry or biology teacher tries to stump you, they've got a big surprise coming their way.





Libra

You're all business today. If you've got a big project or homework looming, you'll tackle it first thing. Your friends will wonder what's gotten into you, but you know that you have to make priorities and stick to them.





Scorpio

You've got the most amazing power -- it's like you're carrying around a magic lamp in your backpack today. Just say what you want, and -- poof! -- somehow it magically appears. So wish for the right things already!





Sagittarius

Your friends all seem like they're on fast forward, but you just want to put it on pause today. That's no problem. Everyone marches to the beat of a different drummer.





Capricorn

You've got a lot of choices facing you, and today the stars give you unerring instincts. Whether it's deciding what classes to take in the fall or whether to dump your current fling, you'll make the right decision.





Aquarius

Maybe it's time to expand your circle of friends or explore new interests. After all, you're growing and changing at such a rapid rate, you hardly recognize yourself.





Pisces

If there's a big decision you have to make today, don't do anything hastily. Mull it over and take your time. If you feel like you still don't know which way to turn, take another day or two.



