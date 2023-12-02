Your Daily TeenScope for December 02, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

If a friend asks you for help with their homework, hop to it! Your karma will bounce upward. Now's a good time to do any fine detail work. Your eagle eye is practically infallible.





Taurus

It's a good day to spend indulging in a little you time. What do you love to do that you rarely have time for? Whatever it is, enjoy yourself to the fullest extent.





Gemini

You know that enormous to-do list that's been weighing down your conscience? Dig it out of your bag and start checking things off one by one. It's time to tackle it, and you know it.





Cancer

Sometimes you need to take a break from appreciating the forest (beautiful as it is) and concentrate on the individual trees. Are they watered? Pruned? Those fine details count double today.





Leo

Early today, you'll be feeling a little shy, and definitely most proper and prim. But by the afternoon, the stars will switch things up, and you'll be back to charmin', chattin' and communicatin' with the masses.



Virgo

It's time to take advantage of your boundless ambition -- you can get anywhere you want right now. Every time you climb to a certain level, you just want to go even higher.





Libra

You start out the day being everybody's best friend, the best listener ever. Somewhere around midday, you switch into super-cute, super-flirt mode. Hey, no one will be complaining.





Scorpio

This whole situation may take care of itself. Just because you hear (or have) a big secret doesn't mean you have to act on the knowledge right away. Why not sleep on it?





Sagittarius

The stars will be polishing your verbal skills until they shine. You might feel like you wanna be startin' something early in the day, but try and push it off until later in the afternoon.





Capricorn

Something that you thought was insignificant could turn out to be quite the opposite. Make sure you know all the important details before you launch a big new project today.





Aquarius

Be bold and brave. Cross over to the other side and talk to that interesting type you've been a little intimidated by. Come on, mighty explorer -- you can do it.





Pisces

Feel as if you're standing in the woods as two roads diverge in front of you? It's a pretty common feeling, you know. It might not be as big a deal as you fear -- both paths might actually go to the same place.



