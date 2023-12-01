Your Daily TeenScope for December 01, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You're more than a little worried about something health-related, but the odds are really good that you're just reading way too much into not enough evidence. Still, you may get the parents to take you to the doctor.





Taurus

Do you see yourself as an artist? Whether or not you're a creative genius, you have an appreciation for beauty in all its forms, and should take time out today to soak some up.





Gemini

Someone is totally prying into your bushiness, which is usually pretty far from the end of the world, but for now, it seems to mean that you're under a spotlight you'd much rather avoid.





Cancer

Your mind is clear and you know what you want, so today is perfect for making plans. Figure out what to do with your summer or meet up with friends next weekend -- it's all good.





Leo

You're not so sure about your big plans for the summer, and now is a good time to rethink them. Of course, if anything is locked down, you need to plan around it, but otherwise, go nuts.



Virgo

Some person you had always found confusing suddenly turns out to make all sorts of sense -- everything they say just seems to click for you. It's a good day to try to get to know them better.





Libra

If things start to get weird today -- and it could happen pretty early -- you need to draw on your own inner resources, rather than bugging friends or family to help you out. You may just surprise yourself.





Scorpio

Try to focus on the tiny elements of whatever big project is in front of you today. Homework, reading, romance -- it's all composed of smaller and smaller aspects that make lots of sense to you now.





Sagittarius

This is not the time to ask your parents for anything extra -- they are in no mood for giveaways. It's a drag, but if you can hold out for just a little bit longer, you should find them in a better space.





Capricorn

You're in the right place at the right time today and should find that people are much more willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. Your emotional state is calm and collected, so build from there.





Aquarius

It's essential that you look more carefully at your life -- there's a lot going on under the surface that might make everything more interesting, but only once you've uncovered it.





Pisces

You don't need to know it all -- just move forward, and whatever you learn is plenty to keep you moving. Eventually, you need to slow down, but that time is pretty far off. Enjoy the ride.



