Your Daily TeenScope for August 31, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You don't mind being told what to do so much today -- so you may want to make the most of it by making a big show out of how deferential you are to authority figures. It might come in handy later.





Taurus

Money problems are on your mind every now and then, but right now, your great personal energy should help you hang on to more of it -- better yet, take more of it in somehow.





Gemini

You're all about communication, even on your off days, and right now, you need to make sure you're trying every tool in your box. Body language, texting, IM and other means are all more valuable now.





Cancer

You're feeling a bit more open to new people and ideas today, though it may seem that most folks are a little more closed. That's cool -- but it does put the burden on you to make them receptive.





Leo

Your social life gets a little wider today, and you may find that people in other circles are trying to get closer to you. It's a good time for you to open up to all sorts of new people and see what comes next.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙





Virgo

You need to get a little deeper than usual today, and it might be a good time for you to spend some quality one-on-one time with your best friend or sweetie. You can learn quite a lot.





Libra

Stress doesn't last long for you today -- it's easy to find comfort in people or your stuff or almost anything. Try to get a sense of what's coming up, but don't worry too much about where it's all going.





Scorpio

You are at your best as part of a big group today, so make sure you're surrounded by people as much as possible. If you're at a party or other big social event, you should be at your peak.





Sagittarius

You may need to deal with someone you don't know all that well, but who has some involvement in a club or group or team to which you belong. They're being dumb, but you have to be nice.





Capricorn

You know you can outlast the competition today -- and if there's no competition, then you know you can do better than you ever have before. It's a good day to push yourself to the limit.





Aquarius

Things are really weird right now, and you need to deal with them in your own semi-weird way. You might be able to flip them around so that everyone has to start playing by your rules.





Pisces

Your way with words could lead to a poetic epiphany today -- make sure you have a pen and paper with you, or at least a phone so you can text yourself when inspiration strikes. Save it for later use.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!