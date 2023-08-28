Your Daily TeenScope for August 28, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Someone close to you needs your help, and you have nothing better to do -- so go for it. Get your people to go all-out and back up the one who needs it the most.





Taurus

The crazy idea that has been scratching at your brain for a while needs to come out into the world today -- you have what it takes and can easily make it all happen. It might look funny, but it's worth it.





Gemini

Your artistic side is making life more interesting for everyone, though you may have to explain what you're doing a few times before anyone really gets it. Try to keep at it for a bit longer.





Cancer

Your ability to read emotions is stronger than ever, and it might get a little spooky. You're feeling pretty great about how things are going with that one crush of yours -- move forward.





Leo

Your appreciation of art in all its forms is strong and vibrant right now, so expand your horizons a bit and see what you dig up. You may surprise everyone with a new obsession or interest.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!





Virgo

A parent or some other adult wants you to take on additional responsibilities, but you just want to get a firmer grip on what you're already dealing with. You may need to blow them off for a while longer.





Libra

You have to help your people with their appearance or organization -- their needs take priority now. If you have big homework or other stuff to do, make sure it can wait a little longer.





Scorpio

Your dream life is more vivid than real life -- for now, anyway. It's a great day to check in with your subconscious and discover whether you've been missing out on big clues.





Sagittarius

Get your people to help you figure out what's coming next for you. If you're subtle, you can get them to talk about what they think is most important and then just apply that to your own life.





Capricorn

Something small you mention happens to impress a friend or a new hottie in a big way. It's a really good time to keep talking and see what other stuff you can come up with. Life gets even sweeter.





Aquarius

Try not to get too worried about how much progress you make today -- homework can wait. You're easily distracted, but that just means you're intellectually curious, and that's a good thing.





Pisces

Open a door and see where it leads -- you're sure to learn something new about yourself. It's one of those days when you're better off taking risks and experimenting with new aspects of yourself.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.