Your Daily TeenScope for August 25, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Something about your future has you thinking hard -- and that big brain of yours is sure to come up with something awesome. Maybe you're dreaming about college or something beyond that.





Taurus

Now is a good time to try to blend in or fade away -- any serious signs of weirdness or independence are sure to be seen in the worst possible light. You can get back to your own business soon.





Gemini

Pull back from the daily routines and really apply that brain of yours to your main problem or issue. Homework, romance, and family stuff -- you can get to the bottom of anything.





Cancer

Your best friend -- or maybe a sibling -- needs a rational talking to instead of a full-on freak-out right now, and you're the best one to give it to them. Take a deep breath and let it all out.





Leo

It's time for you to stop trying the same old thing -- it's not working anymore. The good news is that you're thinking in new ways, and you should be able to come up with a bunch of great new ideas.



Virgo

It's one of those days when you really need to make sure you're not just sticking to the tried and true. Though it may work, you may still be able to come up with something that's even better.





Libra

Take a second look and get a better sense of what that one kid is all about. Perhaps you have all the insight you need already, but checking your work is always a good idea.





Scorpio

You're finding it tough to deal with your parents right now, thanks to a conflict between how you think you should be doing things and their own opinions on the subject. It should resolve after a short while.





Sagittarius

You and a friend or sweetie are super-chatty today and are almost certainly trading big ideas back and forth. It's a good day for smart conversation and making big plans for later.





Capricorn

It's time to reel in more cash -- maybe you can talk your parents into raising your allowance, or maybe you can get them to let you take a part-time gig somewhere. You can figure it out.





Aquarius

You and your big brain are in high demand today -- so share your big ideas with a wide audience. You might surprise an adult with your sophisticated understanding of a problem.





Pisces

You seem to be feeling even more optimistic about some romantic or athletic prospect, but you may need to keep it in balance with the rest of your life. It's a good day to scale back a bit.



