Your Daily TeenScope for August 23, 2023

Aries

Perhaps you're feeling a little down about something that's kind of a big deal, at least as far as you're concerned. It's one of those days when you just need to believe in yourself.





Taurus

Try to get to the bottom of your latest mystery -- your understanding is deepening and you might just be able to tip things over to the right side. It may take a while, so have patience.





Gemini

There's no substitute for experience today -- but you might be able to draw on some odd knowledge, so it may even out. Keep trying new things and make something cool happen.





Cancer

Your mindset is quite important today -- you may see things as really great or really awful, but actually it's all the same, at least for now. Try to stay positive throughout the day's activities.





Leo

Remember that your enthusiasm doesn't always translate into other people's interest. You may have to drop a subject that means a lot to you -- it's just one of those days when others want to deal with their own business.



Virgo

You have more going on than ever before, and it's pretty sweet. You need to keep any doubts far from your mind, though, and that could mean your people need to shut the heck up.





Libra

Be wary of your people -- even your best friends may bust out with extreme weirdness. It's not like anything super-dramatic is going down, but you do need to keep stuff from getting out of hand.





Scorpio

You and a friend or lab partner at school are working like a perfect team today -- keep it up. Whatever you're doing feels just right, and you should be able to finish stuff up with time left over.





Sagittarius

You're not usually the one to say no to fun, but some idea today sounds like a disaster in the making. You may not be able to convince your friends to shy away, but you don't have to take part yourself.





Capricorn

Almost any competition can work to your advantage today. Your great energy helps you keep in the action all the way to the end, and you should be able to pull off a huge success.





Aquarius

For some reason, you're way more tired than you really have any right to be. It's a good time to kick it with friends and leave the exciting stuff for tomorrow or some later day.





Pisces

You should be able to rely on an adult friend or family member to make everything (or almost everything) right today. It might feel weird to go to them, but it should all work out well.



