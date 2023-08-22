Your Daily TeenScope for August 22, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

It's vital that you are able to take care of business today -- things are looking good, but you need to make sure you're keeping up with everyone else. If you keep your feet on the ground, you're good.





Taurus

It's essential that you look at your latest weird situation from someone else's perspective. It may not immediately make sense, but you have some serious empathetic energy flowing through you.





Gemini

You may not understand everything that's motivating you today -- but that's not such a big deal. Just because you have a hidden agenda doesn't mean you can't have a good time with it.





Cancer

Your school work and your social life are a bit out of balance with each other -- try to get them to even out, if possible. You may need to reschedule a few things or say no to some new activities for a bit.





Leo

Ease yourself out of some tricky social situation -- your ego is just far too likely to get all wrapped up in it. If one of your people needs you, go for it, but expect a bit of a letdown later.



Virgo

Keep an eye peeled for romance today -- you may get struck by someone you've known for ages. Once you see them in a new light, everything changes, so make sure you're ready to say the right thing.





Libra

You and your teachers or parents aren't seeing eye to eye today, and you may need to smile and nod and let them think they're winning. It's one of those days when it's hard to fight back against authority.





Scorpio

Show your parents that you can speak at their level today -- they probably already know this, but it's a great time to boost your street cred. It may pay off handsomely in the very near future.





Sagittarius

You might not feel as if you have enough time for it, but today is perfect for rethinking the way you approach life. Big issues are on your mind, and your values may shift somewhat.





Capricorn

It may feel as if you have an extra battery pack -- you can keep at it all day and all night. Studying, dancing, house cleaning and other stuff all feel great and you don't want to stop.





Aquarius

Let some other kid take the heat for whatever goes down today -- if you pipe up, you're sure to get shot down. It's just an off day, so try not to read too much into it. Things get better soon.





Pisces

It's time to try something else -- and your people need to follow along. If you're not used to leading the way, it may take a bit of awkward fumbling, but you can get them rallied and ready to go.



