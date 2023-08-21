Your Daily TeenScope for August 21, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Your parents are telling you one thing, but you're hearing another from everyone else. The odds are good that you need to split the difference or otherwise come up with your own way of seeing things.





Taurus

You just can't figure out what's going on around you today -- perhaps you have to deal with people who are presenting themselves as hotter than they could ever be. Assume nothing.





Gemini

You're feeling pretty pent up over some big new issue, but you can't just yell at people and expect them to get in line. You know all about persuasion, and should use every trick in the book.





Cancer

You can tell you need some time to yourself, or maybe a little treat you hadn't been counting on buying. Take care of yourself first and foremost today -- if you don't, you can't help anyone else.





Leo

Your parents are being unbelievably petty over something that they should totally support you on. It's not fair, but if you show them you're the one who's being mature, it should all even out.



Virgo

Whether you're sitting next to someone you used to have a crush on or you're forced to deal with a super-bratty sibling, it's up to you to break the ice. You can make it easy on them if you feel like it.





Libra

You're the master of telling folks what they need to hear, but today you're even better at telling them what you want them to hear. The difference may be small, but it's certainly noticeable.





Scorpio

You have to make sure you can hear your intuitive side because it sends you clues and data today -- it's way more trustworthy than any external source of information. Take it all in and then decide.





Sagittarius

You're full of warm fuzzies for a friend or close sibling who just pulled off some amazing coup -- and that energy is coming right back to you. Perhaps you can build something great together.





Capricorn

You need to believe that things are getting better, but it's hard for you to see how your parents' rules can help you get there. Just have a little faith and you should see a huge change soon.





Aquarius

You are finding it easier and easier to connect with people -- though of course, that is always subject to change. Make the most of it today and score a new friend or even a date.





Pisces

Every teacher in the world seems to think they're the greatest today, so expect to deal with quite a bit of weirdness from them. The good news is that it won't last forever, and should smooth out soon.



