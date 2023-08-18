Your Daily TeenScope for August 18, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You have a lot going on right now, especially deep down in your soul, so give yourself the breathing room you need to work it out. You may have to wander for a while or lose yourself in music.





Taurus

You could stare holes in the wall if you had all the time in the world -- but all that intensity can be put to a better use. Get out there and make something cool happen before sunset.





Gemini

What are your people up to lately? You need to find out and see what you can do to help -- using your wide array of people skills, of course. It's a good time to get on someone's good side.





Cancer

Let yourself ponder that big decision for a while longer, even if your parents or sweetie are pushing you hard. You should know when you're ready to commit to something -- or someone.





Leo

Your ego may feel a bit more fragile than usual today. There's nothing wrong with that -- sensitivity can be a huge asset if you work it right. Just make sure any teasers are held at arm's length.



Virgo

You have more time than you may realize to make that big decision -- and you need to get a lot more input before you are ready. Listen to what friends and family have to say, especially those who are usually quiet.





Libra

You have to choose between your own needs and those of someone close today -- and it's going to have an impact on your future, too. You might feel somewhat better off taking the high road.





Scorpio

You can handle intensity -- it's what you're best at. What about your good friends and family members, though? You may want to check in with them today -- you are at your peak and they might need you.





Sagittarius

One of your dreams tonight is a huge message, so try to remember the details when you wake up. If nothing comes, that just means your subconscious picked it up and is running with it on its own.





Capricorn

You have some good buzz going today, and while you might not want folks talking about yourself behind your back, they are at least positive. You never know where that might lead.





Aquarius

You're thinking long term -- so much so someone close is confused about timelines. You need to try to scale back a bit if only so you can take care of the practical business of living.





Pisces

Your gut should tell you what's cool and what's not today -- if you can't trust your instincts right now, then you shouldn't trust them ever. Listen and watch to see what's going on around you.



