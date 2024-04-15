Your Daily TeenScope for April 15, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Your frustration is understandable, but you have options -- really! You could always bail on the group and go do your own thing. People won't actually mind if you did that.





Taurus

It's as if this person is your twin -- you're completing each other's sentences. It's finally fun to have a crush on someone who's so much like you, and who makes for a good date.





Gemini

It's not as if you're trying to calculate the square root of some massively big number. You're just trying to figure out -- based on what you've seen and heard -- if you had any chance with you-know-who.





Cancer

Whatever you do, keep on talking. Communication is the most important thing today. Not only will everyone be in a good mood, but everyone will be connecting on a level deeper than usual.





Leo

Usually, you're pretty out there -- or at least, you're not super shy -- but today you're going to be in one of your more shy moods. That's totally understandable. You're thinking a lot these days.



Find out what the cards have in store for you with your 2022 Tarot Reading.





Virgo

All you want to do is tidy up, but the mess keeps multiplying. At a certain point, you're just going to have to throw up your hands and say, 'Forget it! My room's just going to be a mess!'





Libra

You have no reason to hold a grudge. Sure, what happened was completely annoying, but you have nothing to lose by forgiving this person. Who knows -- in the long run, you might actually be grateful for this experience.





Scorpio

Today you're going to learn a secret from a friend, and it's going to be something you would never have guessed. It just goes to show that you can never really know someone completely.





Sagittarius

You don't have to rush ahead. You can take your sweet time. It's a nice day and you should try to enjoy it. You'll get there when you get there, and they will totally understand.





Capricorn

Someone's going to call you long-distance today, and you're going to be amazed to hear from them. Reconnecting with an old friend is like riding a bike again after a long time. It's easy.





Aquarius

If someone tries to get you to agree to some kind of hilarious business deal, find a way to back out nicely. You don't want to completely slam them for having a pretty creative (if bizarre) idea.





Pisces

How could you have known? You didn't have all the facts beforehand. You were just going on your gut -- which is pretty reliable, most of the time. But sometimes it's a close call.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!