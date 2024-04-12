Your Daily TeenScope for April 12, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

It's a good day to let frantic emotions out, but do it somewhere safe. Imagine you're releasing a pack of puppies -- but in a confined off-leash area. A tear-jerking movie might be just the ticket you need to unwind.





Taurus

The ball is in your court -- are you going to play conservatively or try to sink a three-pointer? Risks will pay off as long as you act confidently and remember that it's just a game. You'll blow away the competition.





Gemini

Make lists of things you have to do and stick to your druthers. If you get distracted and glance at what others are doing, you're likely to be derailed. Gather motivation from within.





Cancer

Wow, you've never had a more important opportunity. The spotlight is on your natural talent, but even more crucially, it's on the skills you've developed over time. Let your light shine, blinding others in all directions.





Leo

Maturity guides your every move today. You're inclined to feel proud of friends or younger siblings. Feel free to express it instead of being unnecessarily bound by envy. Be proud of yourself too.



Virgo

You're like a playful puppy in a cozy pack. Find rough-and-tumble friends who will satisfy your need for company. Organized games appeal to your sense of communal fun.





Libra

Go to a friend's house and help them rearrange their bedroom furniture or potted plant collection. You have an eye for novel ways to organize simple objects. Let color, shape, and size guide your choices.





Scorpio

Objects from distant lands hold special appeal for you today. Whether you're wondering about the factory worker who painted that wooden toy or admiring an exquisite handcrafted work, you're paying attention.





Sagittarius

Serious questions about your place in the world seize your imagination today. Writing thoughts down or philosophizing with a friend may leave you spent, but that's better than feeling anxious and nervous.





Capricorn

Treat a loud argument you get involved in today as an academic debate and not a personal attack. You'll respond more effectively if you can avoid taking insults to heart. You know the other person doesn't really mean them.





Aquarius

Like a tornado sucking in all sorts of debris, your mind is circling around the same subjects so fast that other junk is being pulled into orbit. Shake free of extraneous issues and take action into your own hands.





Pisces

Like a little kid spinning on around, you're expressing ecstatic joy, and other people can't believe how you're responding to such an ordinary thing. But everything you experience is fresh today.



