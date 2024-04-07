Your Daily TeenScope for April 07, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Short, brisk methods will be to your taste today. A note dropped into the mail will make somebody's day even without an expensive gift attached. A quick text message may be just as useful as a drawn-out telephone call.





Taurus

Speak freely today with friends and neighbors. The candor that others perceive in you will open doors to unexpected opportunities. But don't worry about turning people down if things don't seem right.





Gemini

A long walk along an unfamiliar route will help you brainstorm ideas for a project today. Even seemingly obvious problems with friends might benefit from some leisurely consideration from an abstract range.





Cancer

Today, your emotions will be running high. Thoughts come quickly, too, and snappy comebacks will spring easily to mind, but don't let yourself get hurt. At night, a get-together with friends would be the perfect tonic.





Leo

Your thoughts rush by in a dizzy blur, like the carnival sights visible from a spinning carousel. Don't make yourself sick by trying to focus on the popcorn cart. Just close your eyes and let your mind wander.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.





Virgo

You'll ask yourself hard questions today. Your mood is too resilient to take a beating from solemn self-analysis, so really take the time to explore your own patterns of thought and behavior. Come up with resolutions.





Libra

Niceties like hospitality are important to you today, and if the finer points of etiquette aren't automatically law, then you're still curious as to why someone may have once thought they were a good idea. Host a party.





Scorpio

A conversation with a close friend or someone you're going out with may resemble a game of tug of war today. You're not as invested in the subject of contention as you are with the person involved, so cede some ground.





Sagittarius

You're productive but distractible today, like a butterfly who hovers constantly but who loses interest when it gets too hard to locate the crumbs of pollen in a flower. Keep talking -- you'll get somewhere eventually.





Capricorn

A sharp mind and tough constitution will combine for you today. You're like an ancient engineer with a dream of a giant pyramid or a scientist with an idea about mapping the entire human genome. It may seem wild, but it's possible.





Aquarius

A debate over abstract ideas may start to sizzle with more than intellectual energy today. You're especially attractive when you argue, and someone else will be struck by your high color and vivacious attitude.





Pisces

You are drawn toward generalities today. Balancing your checkbook sounds awful, but soaking up poetry that turns the ordinary into magic will be a delight. You have a pliable mind and a beautiful soul.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙