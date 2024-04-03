Your Daily TeenScope for April 03, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You really have a feel for others' points of view. The only problem? You don't exactly feel like working with them. Respect your desire for privacy, and write a short play that makes use of your psychological insights.





Taurus

Working as part of a team gives you great satisfaction today, so make sure you tell others how much you appreciate their help and teamwork. Specialize in improving morale and fostering bonding.





Gemini

You could let yourself be annoyed by the uncertainty surrounding you. Or you could channel your frustration into a creative endeavor, whether that's designing a multicolored tapestry or creating an intricate video game.





Cancer

Your universe is wide open today, and you feel a deep connection to friends. Consider writing a postcard to someone you've lost touch with. Once you have the letter in hand, the world will guide you to the correct address.





Leo

Whip out a pencil and draw your idea instead of explaining it. Is a picture better than a thousand words? It's more like a million. Your usual skill for self-expression is best directed into visual or tactile arenas today.



Virgo

The details that are normally your forte seem unusually bewildering today. Don't be afraid to ask for help from someone who seems highly organized. You can always repay the favor later when you're feeling more together.





Libra

Your routine will be interrupted today. It's strange how something like a fire drill can put you off track for the rest of the day. You're vulnerable to distraction, so keep your head down and ignore what doesn't matter.





Scorpio

You're in an incredibly dreamy mood. In fact, at times it may not be clear what someone actually said and what you simply imagined they said. Avoid public speaking, but embrace any creative writing exercises. You'll excel.





Sagittarius

You'll focus on the past today. A trip to a historical museum or the local archives will spark your imagination in a way little else could. Ask grandparents or other older people tell you stories about their lives.





Capricorn

All kinds of art and culture will entrance you today. It's a good day to put a lot of time into practicing an instrument or reading complicated poetry. Sustained efforts will yield small but concrete breakthroughs.





Aquarius

Keep your wallet safely at home today, because you'll be engaged in an intertwining of reality and fantasy that could thoroughly destroy your budget. Enjoy the ride without putting down a dime.





Pisces

Some newborn ideas have been nesting inside your head, and now they're going to open their beaks and scream for your attention. Start experimenting! Lavish energy on yourself and your ideas.



