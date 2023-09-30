Your Daily Singles Horoscope for September 30, 2023





Aries

Your tireless hunt to find the perfect date is commendable. Don't give up trying to find a worthy companion, but don't let it take over your life. Remember to make time for friends and family.





Taurus

Be careful about getting caught up in idle gossip. It might seem like fun to be in the information loop, but you won't be thinking that when the topic of discussion becomes your love life.





Gemini

Preaching won't get you anywhere today. You might have great advice, but no one wants to hear it if your delivery sounds more like a sermon than a suggestion.





Cancer

Your flow of energy is high today. No need to supplement with caffeinated drinks. Tackle projects that have been vexing you for a while, then use this newfound stamina to have some fun.





Leo

Your boundless energy can help you get plenty done today. Get the most out of your stamina by offering to help others who could use an extra hand. Inspire others to get off their duffs too.



Virgo

Today, it's in your best interest to go with the flow. When things don't go your way, it's easy to fly off the handle. But as long as you stay calm and remain flexible, your frustrations will be minimal.





Libra

If you want someone to take notice of you, communicate your intentions in a playful manner. When you treat this new romance in a lighthearted manner, you put everyone at ease.





Scorpio

Be careful taking risks today. It may not be the best time to ask out someone new. Wait until you feel 100 percent yourself. Your self-confidence will be crucial in the outcome of the proposal.





Sagittarius

Confidence is earned, not granted. If you want people to trust you, stop gossiping and start listening. Keep secrets safe and your pals will know they can trust you with sensitive information.





Capricorn

Finding true love seems like an arduous task. But even when romance seems impossible, persevere. Stay positive. When you focus on the big picture, the path doesn't seem as hard.





Aquarius

Ask your friends for advice on a touchy subject. Even though it pains you to ask for help, their fresh perspective could be exactly what you need to make a better decision.





Pisces

If you're guilty of being a blabbermouth, apologize to the offended party today. Your sincerity will go along way. Don't delay addressing the issue, or you may not be able to take back your comments.



