Your Daily Singles Horoscope for September 25, 2023

Aries

Your charm makes you irresistible today, so don't waste your allure. Flirt with someone you've been crushing on. Make eye contact and see where it leads. Let the conversation wander.





Taurus

You're more irresistible than you realize. Assuming a persona will just make you uncomfortable, and others will sense that. When you love who you are, someone else will do the same.





Gemini

You're feeling good today and it shows. Why keep all those good vibes to yourself? Hang out with friends who could use a boost in their ho-hum lives. Smile at strangers. Tell co-workers they rock.





Cancer

Things aren't going smoothly today, but thanks to your positive outlook you're ready for anything. Your optimism gives you the upper hand. Flexibility and a good sense of humor are key.





Leo

Share your feelings with someone you want to get closer to. Whether it's a friend, coworker, or barista, let your emotions do the talking. Connecting on a deeper level is easier than you think.



Virgo

Don't let minor setbacks keep you from moving toward that special someone. A couple of dud dates don't mean disaster. Learn from mistakes and keep focusing on your ultimate goal.





Libra

You could get some unexpected attention from others. Instead of shying away from the limelight, use it to your advantage. Strike up a conversation with those who intrigue you the most.





Scorpio

A friend's patience with your wet blanket attitude could be waning. If you want to prevent a big blowout, begin by changing your gloomy mood into something people want to be around.





Sagittarius

Decisions may be hard to make today. Put off any major resolutions for the time being. If you have to come to a conclusion on a pressing matter, ask someone you trust for their opinion.





Capricorn

Initiate a romantic pursuit. Smile, flirt, and get ready for some verbal foreplay. Don't give up the goods too soon. Your crush appreciates a good chase. Make them work for the reward!





Aquarius

Experience something new today. Order different items off the menu. Chat with people you've just met. Sign up for a class in something you've always wanted to learn.





Pisces

Relationship problems happen to everyone, even to friends who seem to be blissfully contented with their significant others. Be empathetic to their rants as well as their raves.



